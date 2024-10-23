Flooding forces BBMP to seal Kendriya Vihar apartment complex    

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has decided to seal the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex for the next seven days after it was inundated by seven feet of water. The decision was made as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>A senior BBMP official stated that the majority of residents, in the 603-unit complex, have been evacuated.</p>.<p>"Around 80 residents are refusing to vacate despite repeated requests. The apartment is without power supply, and while we have provided them with food for today, it is unsafe to stay as the area could flood again," he said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, rescue teams were deployed to evacuate hundreds of residents from the apartment complex, which is located near Yelahanka Lake. Hundreds of cars and two-wheelers parked in the complex were fully submerged.</p>