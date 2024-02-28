Focus on patient care, NMC chief advises medical graduates

Bengaluru: National Medical Commission Chairman Dr B N Gangadhar has advised the students, who graduated from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), to be compassionate, skilful and ethical regarding patient care.
Delivering the convocation address at the 26th annual convocation of the university here on Tuesday, he said, “You have to be thankful to those patients who were with you, who knew that you were learning and they subjected themselves to you and contributed to those experiences you have acquired.”
Highlighting the mandate of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to have one doctor for 1,000 people, Dr Gangadhar said, “Karnataka has achieved the WHO’s mandate. The state needs to focus on reaching the status of the developed countries where there are three doctors per 1,000 population. Karnataka has almost two doctors per 1,000 people. But we are not in line with the developed countries.”
He mentioned the shortage of experts in many areas, including the number of nurses.
“This is why the Commission is stressing on having more nursing colleges,” he stated.
As many as 52,650 students graduated with a pass percentage of 82.43%.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanprakash Patil, vice chancellor Dr M K Ramesh and others were present.
