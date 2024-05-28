Forensic evidence helps Bengaluru cops crack January’s hit-and-run case

Bengaluru: Traces of blood and flesh of an accident victim found on the hind wheel of a truck helped the police solve a five-month-old hit-and-run case with the arrest of the accused.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West) Anita B Haddannavar revealed in a press briefing on Monday that two people have been arrested in the hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Sumanahalli Outer Ring Road in the early hours of January 14.
On January 15, DH reported that a Nepalese duo, on their way to Hebbal from Hosakerehalli on a bike, had met with an accident on the Malagala flyover. Immediately after the crash, which occurred around 2 am, a vehicle ran over the 34-year-old pillion rider Dinesh, killing him on the spot.
Teekhraj Bhat, 33, who rode the bike, jumped nearly 20 feet from the flyover down to the service road below, watching his friend lying in a pool of blood. He ended up with serious injuries to his legs.
Police filed an FIR against Bhat and the unidentified driver who rode the vehicle that mowed Dinesh down. They formed a seven-member team, which combed through CCTV footage recorded in cameras along the stretch and found the Eicher truck owned by a cattle feed manufacturer in the Tubinakere Industrial Area.
With the help of forensic science experts, they detected traces of blood and flesh on the truck's left hind wheel, which matched with Dinesh's blood samples.
Following this confirmation, the police traced the vehicle owner, Sandeep S, and the driver, Sunil C. Arrest procedures were initiated against the two and subsequently, a charge sheet was submitted to the court.
