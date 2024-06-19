Former councillor to lead Bengaluru’s guarantee committee

Bengaluru: Former councilor G Krishnappa has been appointed as the head of a newly constituted panel to oversee the implementation of the state government’s five guarantee schemes in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.
He will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 50,000.
On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated an exclusive office for Krishnappa, which is situated in the BBMP’s headquarters.
Krishnappa, who heads the Bengaluru South District Committee, was a former chairman of the BBMP’s standing committee on taxation and finance. He is expected to address concerns related to schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Shree Shakti, among others.
Similarly, the government has posted a chairperson in every assembly constituency of Bengaluru, it is learnt.
Former minister HM Revanna was appointed as the chairman of the similar committee across the state. He was given the cabinet rank to carry out the new responsibilities.
In his recent speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the five schemes are benefitting about 1.20 crore families in the state.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:12 IST