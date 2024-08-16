Four bookstores, libraries run by public institutions

The Indian Institute of World Culture (IIWC), started in 1945, is located in Basavanagudi. Its library has over 90,000 books, including works in Kannada, English, Tamil, and Sanskrit. Rukmini N Kumar, librarian with IIWC, notes that books on fiction, non-fiction, poetry, philosophy, and art and culture, can be found here. “Our English books on world history, Asian and south-east Asian history, and American history are popular,” she adds. Kannada books by writers S L Bhyrappa, Sudha Murty, and Saisuthe are sought after. The IIWC library also accepts books as donations, and hosts book sales in May and November.