Freeze mob at Bengaluru's Sarakki draws attention to public transport

A flash mob outside the JP Nagar metro station near Sarakki junction on Friday drew the attention of commuters and the general public to public transport issues, prompting them to contemplate the challenges associated with last-mile connectivity.
Organised by the ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road, a key partner in the #Personal2Public campaign, the flash mob featured around 20 volunteers displaying placards and posters that raised awareness about public transport. They encouraged people to reflect on their choices for last-mile connectivity and consider ways to enhance it.
The flash mob also provided an opportunity for the public to participate in the #Personal2Public survey. Around 100 physical responses were collected. “We discovered that many people walked distances of 2 to 2.5 km to and from the metro station, which is a positive sign. We received feedback about the scarcity of auto-rickshaws at the station and their fare structure,” mentioned Aleem from ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road.
KS Layout traffic inspector Manjunath and ACP Traffic (South) Mahadeva also joined the flash mob, engaging in interactions.
“With the Whitefield metro about to become fully available, we can expect lakhs of commuters to switch to public transport. However, making first and last-mile connectivity reliable must be our top priority,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, WRI India.