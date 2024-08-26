Fresh photos from Bengaluru prison raise questions of special treatment to jailed VIPs

The photograph was leaked a day after another picture widely shared on social media purportedly showed Darshan sitting with jailed history-sheeters J Nagaraj alias ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga and Srinivas alias Kulla Seena and smoking a cigarette, which is prohibited inside the prison premises. Senior officers said the incident occurred on the evening of August 22.

A well-placed police source told this newspaper that the photograph was taken by an inmate named Kannan Vela, as per the preliminary investigation. Vela, an aide of Naga, was arrested for the murder of N Mahesh, alias Siddapura Mahesh, in August 2023. The source added that Vela sent the photograph to his wife via phone, and it then shared further. However, prison officials are still verifying these claims.

Meanwhile, a purported video of Darshan interacting with a man now identified as Satya also went viral. In the video, Darshan is seen waving and gesturing to the caller about whether he had eaten. Sources suggest the call was initiated by an inmate named Dharma, who then handed the phone to Darshan.