<p>In 1968, the Kapali theatre opened its doors as the country’s first and only Cinerama theatre. Cinerama screens were deeply curved, at around 146 degrees, and used a three-projector system. This extreme curvature was designed to create an immersive viewing experience.</p>.<p>About nine years after Kapali shut its doors in 2017, AMB Cinemas, a Hyderabad-based multiplex, has brought south India’s first and India’s second Dolby Cinema screen to the same site. What is amusing is that a Dolby screen is also curved, much like the Cinerama screen, to create an immersive experience. However, unlike Cinerama’s extreme curvature, Dolby Cinema employs a subtle curved screen, better suited to modern digital projection and film technology.</p>.Government signs MoU with Azim Premji Foundation to establish a 1,000-bed charitable super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru.<p>The multiplex in Bengaluru has one Dolby Cinema screen with 580 seats and dual projection, six screens with Atmos, and three with Surround 7.1. One of the screens also replicates the aesthetics of yesteryear cinema halls for a vintage experience. Construction began 10 months ago, according to Bharath Narang of AMB. AMB Cinemas is a partnership between the Asian Group and Telugu matinee idol Mahesh Babu. The cinema in Bengaluru is promoted as AMB Kapali, to commemorate the iconic theatre in Gandhinagar.</p>.<p><strong>Lower prices</strong></p>.<p>The movie theatre is positioning low ticket and food prices as its USP. A random online check shows that weekend ticket prices are only marginally lower than those at other multiplexes. However, weekday shows are priced lower than those at most multiplexes offering similar facilities. Popcorn at AMB is priced at Rs 90 on weekdays and Rs 100 on weekends, and the management points out that “it is not just an inaugural offer”.</p>.<p>“Cinema belongs to everybody. People have shied away from the big screen because of high prices. We want to make both movie tickets and snacks affordable,” said Sunil Narang, managing director of AMB Cinemas, at the press meet.</p>.<p>He also mentioned that chefs have been brought in from across the country, and that donne biryani services will be introduced soon. “The kitchen will soon reflect local tastes, and people with old memories of Kapali will be able to relive that again,” Bharath added.</p>.<p>When DH asked why there was a strong focus on food in a movie theatre, Sunil Narang said, “Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai is our role model. I would go there to eat their vada. If the movie is not good, the audience should at least be satisfied with the food.”</p>.<p><strong>Kannada films prioritised</strong></p>.<p>The multiplex chain will prioritise Kannada films at the Bengaluru theatre, the duo stated. The interiors feature movie posters and photographs of Kannada stars as a tribute to Kannada cinema. A dedicated wall of fame honouring the ‘Women of Kannada Cinema’ is a special attraction.</p>.<p>AMB is also collaborating with a leading real estate group to open another movie theatre in north Bengaluru. It is expected to be ready by March next year, they said.</p>