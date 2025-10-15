<p>Bengaluru: A large-scale rejuvenation of Ulsoor Lake is under way to restore it as a vibrant public space.</p>.<p>Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said the government has sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the project, with Rs 20 crore allocated in the first phase.</p>.<p><strong>Sustainable masterplan</strong></p>.<p>“The lake has not been desilted in over 40 years, which is a long time for any water body,” Arshad told DH. “If desilting is not done regularly, water volume drops, biodiversity declines, and the foul odour increases. With proper desilting and ecological measures, the lake can be restored and the stench eliminated.”</p>.<p>The three-phase project, expected to be completed within a year, has onboarded RSP Design Consultants and Prestige Group as design and construction partners to ensure sustainability at every stage.</p>.<p>The rejuvenated lake will serve as a community hub with shaded walkways, decks, low-glare lighting to curb light pollution, and a modern play area for children.</p>.<p>A dedicated kalyani will enable safe idol immersion during festivals and double as an amphitheatre for cultural events. Plans include a small library, art installations, and a laser show on the lake’s central island.</p>.<p>Citizen participation forms a key part of the initiative.</p>.<p>Citizens collective 'Friends of the Lake', educational signage, and citizen-science kiosks will enable residents to monitor water quality and maintain floating wetlands.</p>.<p>Arshad said that no existing trees will be cut, and more native species will be planted to attract birds, butterflies, and pollinators.</p>.<p>If executed as planned, Ulsoor Lake will feature cleaner water, stronger biodiversity, improved flood control, and a welcoming public environment.</p>.<p><strong>Key interventions</strong></p>.<p>Bund & walkway upgrades: Gabion-reinforced bunds, and an eight-metre pedestrian path forming a continuous circuit around the lake.<br><br>Ecological restoration: Native plantings, floating wetlands, and aerators to enhance biodiversity and filtration.<br><br>Water management: Desilting, sewage interception, and storm-water buffering.<br><br>Climate resilience: Permeable surfaces and recharge zones for sustainable hydrology.<br><br>Monitoring systems: Sensors to track water quality and siltation for data-driven upkeep.</p>