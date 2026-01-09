Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

From fear to ‘preethi’: Trans rights group launches social acceptance campaign

Led by transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, the campaign aims to dismantle prejudices and social boycotts against transgender communities despite landmark judicial victories.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 21:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us