<p>Bengaluru: Ondede, a city-based human rights organisation, will launch its "Bhaya Bidi-Preethi Maadi" (Shed Fear, Spread Love) campaign on Friday at its Indiranagar office, aiming to bridge the gap between legal recognition and social acceptance.</p>.<p>Led by transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, the campaign aims to dismantle prejudices and social boycotts against transgender communities despite landmark judicial victories.</p>.<p>At a press meet, Padmashali said that despite the 2014 NALSA judgment and the 2023 marriage equality verdict, little has changed on the ground. “Our rights on paper have become a ‘gunny bag’ left in a corner. We are still viewed with suspicion and inferiority.</p>.<p>"This movement is about ‘preethi’ (love), not as sex, but as a culture of human connection,” she said.</p>.<p>When asked about public nuisance and aggressive behaviour by some community members, activist Rumi Harish and Padmashali acknowledged the need for internal reform. They emphasised that isolated incidents should not be used to vilify an entire minority and drew attention to systemic violence.</p>.<p>“When crimes are committed by the majority, the entire gender is not blamed. Our community’s actions are hyper highlighted because we are few,” Padmashali said, urging a "politics of love" over hostility.</p>.<p>The campaign has support from the Karnataka State Gender and Sexual Minorities Coalition. Senior officials, including ADGP (Training) Dayanand and IAS officer K Vidyakumari, will participate.</p>