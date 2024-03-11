From Mar 15, BWSSB permission must for drilling borewells in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to enforce an existing rule that mandates that residents take its prior approval for drilling borewells in any part of the city.
The enforcement will start on March 15. Residents need to visit the BWSSB website to apply for permission.
Even though the water board’s approval has been a prerequisite for using groundwater since 2011, the rule was neither followed nor enforced strictly.
However, the ongoing water crisis on Bengaluru’s periphery has forced the BWSSB to change tack. The board hopes to keep track of private borewells for future purposes.
In a statement, BWSSB chairman Dr V Ram Prasat Manohar asked residents to take prior approval to drill borewells and warned of legal action in case of violations.
He cited Section 11 of the Karnataka Groundwater (Development and Management Regulations and Control) Act, 2011, which makes it mandates the owner to obtain permission from the authority for drilling borewells. Permission can be obtained online but approval will be given only after the site inspection, officials said.
Owing to a lack of rainfall and groundwater recharge, many borewells in the city, especially those located on the outskirts, have gone dry. It is estimated that over 60% of the borewells have stopped yielding water, pushing the owners to only depend on supplies through private tankers.
Officials suspect the groundwater level in Bengaluru has fallen due to unscientific drilling of tube wells.
(Published 10 March 2024, 23:37 IST)