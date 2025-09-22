<p>Mysuru: The Sharannavaratri celebrations began at the Mysuru Palace with the titular head of the erstwhile royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar conducting the private durbar (khasagi durbar) for the 11th time, at the Durbar Hall, on Monday.</p><p>It is the second private durbar for YKC Wadiyar as the Member of Parliament from Mysore-Kodagu, who ascended the gem-studded golden throne, during the auspicious time between 12.42 pm and 12.58 pm, on Monday.</p><p>YKC Wadiyar, attired in royal robes in pink with purple turban and precious gem-studded jewellery, arrived at the Amba Vilas hall, where the ‘khasagi durbar’ is conducted, amidst the ‘Bahuparak’ of the royal guards at around 11.50 am.</p>.Let the light of Dasara spread a message of peace across the world, says Banu Mushtaq after inaugurating festivities in Mysuru .<p>He performed Ganapathi and Kalasha Puja. Later, he offered puja to the ‘Simha’ (Lion) idol on the throne and circumambulating the throne thrice, before ascending the throne during the auspicious hour The court musicians played the state anthem on the occasion.</p><p>Priests from various temples, including the Palace temples, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangapatna, Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, and Cheluvarayaswamy temple in Melkote, offered prasad to YKC Wadiyar. A royal salute was given by Yaduveer, before descending the throne.</p><p>Earlier, ‘kankana dharane’, a ritual of tying sacred thread, was conducted to YKC Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar at Chamundi Thotti of the Palace between 9.55 am and 10.15 am.</p><p>The ritual of fixing the idol of simha to the golden throne was held in the early hours of Monday between 5.30 am and 5.45 am.</p><p>Pujas were also held to Pattada Aane (elephant), Pattada Kudure (horse) and Pattada Hasu (cow) at Sawar Thotti.</p><p>The rituals were held under the guidance of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Khasagi durbar was only for a limited gathering. Court scholars, Palace officials, priests and relatives of the erstwhile royal family witnessed the event.</p><p>Yaduveer will conduct the private durbar in the morning and evenings up to October 1.</p>