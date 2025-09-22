<p>Malappuram: A fisherman in north Kerala had an unusual catch on Sunday -- not fish, but two serpent idols tangled in his net.</p>.<p>Rassal, who lives in Puthiya Kadappuram near Azhikode in this district, was out at sea when his net brought up the idols.</p>.<p>Each reportly weighs about five kilogrammes and made of brass.</p>.<p>Unsure of what to do, he took them to the local police station in Tanur and handed them over.</p>.Amoebic Meningoencephalitis haunts Kerala as source still remains a mystery.<p>"We don't know how the idols ended up in the sea. We are checking all possibilities," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Officers said it was not yet clear if the objects had been stolen or discarded.</p>.<p>"If they were stolen, the custodian of the idols will probably come forward after hearing the news," the officer added. </p>