From temples to tricolour: Republic Day flags flutter after saffron pennants

The city that went high on Hindutva in the beginning of the week will now revere the country’s secular, democratic fabric as enshrined in the Constitution, as the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday.
The momentum generated by unprecedented sales of saffron merchandise during the Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya is continuing this week, with saffron slowly making way for the tricolour.
Over the weekend, saffron flags bearing the phrase “Jai Shri Ram” dominated sales charts. Also, T-shirts, headbands, miniature models of Ayodhya, idols, and caps featuring the same theme gained popularity.
Due to the substantial demand, flags, which usually cost between Rs 80 and Rs 100, were sold at three to four times their standard prices.
Now, with Republic Day around the corner, the sale of the tricolour and associated accessories has gained momentum.
Prakash Mandoth, president, Federation of Karnataka Traders’ Association, noted that the enthusiasm witnessed during the Ram Mandir consecration reached unprecedented heights. He mentioned that many people purchased shawls, caps, and idols to commemorate the occasion.
On the Republic Day sales, he said the response has been positive.
“For us, sales reach is high on three occasions — Independence Day, Republic Day, and Kannada Rajyotsava. People, especially children, are eager to try out different accessories bearing the Indian flag. Sales have been higher than previous years,” he said.
Nevertheless, some traders admitted being caught off guard by the overwhelming response to the Ram Mandir event. “We were short of stock by a big margin during the mandir event, but we haven’t faced any for January 26,” said Shekhar, a retailer in Cottonpet.
While saffron flags were predominantly purchased on or before January 22, they continue to be in demand among the steady stream of tourists visiting Ayodhya.
Vijayashekhar Ravi Deepam, president, The Bangalore Trades Association, shared his personal experience of purchasing accessories for both occasions and celebrating it.
Dual identities
Examining this trend, political analysts and independent observers said buying two flags — one religious and the other national — manifests dual identities.
“It shows that most people who bought both flags are accepting the Bhagwa Dhwaj as their personal identity, but consider the tricolour as their national identity,” said a senior political analyst, preferring to stay anonymous.
In the words of French philosopher Jean Jacques Rosseau, it is a manifestation of both the personal and general wills, he added.