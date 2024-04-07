Fueling students’ dreams with opportunities galore under one roof

Bengaluru: The 14th edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s premier education expo Eduverse witnessed over 1,000 parent and student registrations on the first day.
The annual expo, supported by NewsFirst Kannada and Ad6 Advertising, aims to bring top educational institutions closer to aspiring students. The expo hall at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, boasted over 60 stalls set up by colleges and universities, offering a comprehensive overview of the diverse academic programmes on offer.
The hall buzzed with chatter from enthusiastic students and their parents who were eager to explore the array of disciplines, from engineering and medicine to arts and management.
The crowd was a mix of high school students looking at undergraduate options as well as college students exploring postgraduate courses. “Eduverse provided us with an excellent platform to showcase our programmes and connect with prospective students,” said the representative from a leading engineering college.
“The expo allowed us to have meaningful interactions with students and their parents. We are confident that this will translate into a strong applicant pool for our college.”
For students like Meghana, who wishes to pursue medicine, the expo was an invaluable resource.
“I was overwhelmed by the number of colleges and courses available,” she said, adding that interacting with different college representatives helped her easily understand the admission process and programme details.
Meghana was joined by her mother Shilpa, who called the expo “a boon”.
“It offers a comprehensive platform where we can explore various courses and colleges under one roof,” she remarked, a statement that was echoed by many attendees.
“While there are so many new courses and programmes coming up, it is unclear what these programmes entail. More such seminars should be organised,” said Rakshita, a 12th-grader.
In conversation with the students during a session, A S Ravi, former PRO, Karnataka Examinations Authority, noted that students place excessive focus on college reputations.
“While the name of the college you are enrolled in does matter a little bit, it is not everything. Working towards excelling wherever you go is more important,” he said.
There was a CET coaching session and a mock CET test. Mock tests will be conducted on Sunday too.
