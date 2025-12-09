Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Future tense, say Bengaluru tour operators amid ongoing IndiGo crisis

Some operators that DH spoke to said the past week was nothing but a cycle of rebooking/rescheduling tickets, fielding angry calls and managing anxious customers.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 02:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 20:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us