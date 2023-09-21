Ganesha idol immersion: Liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru till October 1

Bengaluru, DHNS
Given the Ganesha idol immersion processions in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting the sale of liquor in several locations between September 21 and October 1.
Liquor sale by bars and restaurants, wine shops, pubs and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets is prohibited, the order said. The order, however, won’t apply to establishments with CL-4 and CL-6A licences.
Between September 21 and 22, the sale of liquor will be prohibited under JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar and DJ Halli police station limits.
From September 22 to 23, the police prohibited liquor sale in KG Halli, DJ Halli, Govindapura, Banaswadi, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hennur, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Pulakeshi Nagar, Halasuru, Kothanur, Amrutahalli and Sampigehalli police station limits.
The sale of liquor will be prohibited in JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, DJ Halli, Bharathinagar and Pulakeshi Nagar police station limits from September 23 to 24.
Prohibition will be in place in Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, Yelahanka and Kodigehalli police stations from September 23-25, and in Commercial Street, Bharathinagar, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshi Nagar and Halasuru police station limits from September 24 to 25.
The sale of liquor is prohibited in the High Grounds police station from September 30 to October 1.