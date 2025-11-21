<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, along with Cubbon Park police, removed stalls encroaching pedestrian pathways at Church Street and Brigade Road.</p>.<p>Senior officials supervised the operation, which follows repeated warnings to shop owners and a similar drive last year.</p>.Karnataka government announces 50% discount on pending traffic and RTO fines.<p>Several shops had displayed wares on the pavement, which were cleared. Police personnel and marshals were deployed to maintain order.</p>.<p>“Tippers and tractors were deployed and materials kept on the pavement were seized. All shop owners have been warned not to encroach upon footpaths. We have booked them,” said a senior police officer. </p>