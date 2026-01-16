<p>To reclaim the city’s streets from vehicular gridlock, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Thursday launched ‘Hejje-Gala', a three-month active mobility challenge for the city’s corporate workforce.</p>.<p>The initiative began with a two-km walk from the Vidhana Soudha to the GBA Head Office. Over 40 corporate leaders and senior officials participated, clocking one lakh steps to show that walking is a viable mode of transport in the city centre.</p>.PM Modi's monumental roadshow in Bengaluru, day 2.<p>Led by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and BDA Commissioner P Manivannan, the event sets up a city-wide competition between tech hubs and industrial estates. Employees in the Outer Ring Road (ORRCA) and Electronics City (ELCIA) are encouraged to log walking and cycling trips on the Altmo app.</p>.<p>A live leaderboard will track companies by participation, distance covered, and carbon emissions saved.</p>.<p>"We want a healthy competition where companies like Infosys or Cisco vie for the top spot," said Srinivas Alavilli of WRI India, a partner for the event. Such engagement, he said, could lead firms to invest in local infrastructure such as better footpaths.</p>.<p>The challenge is also a data-gathering mission.</p>.<p>Maheshwar Rao said inputs from the app would identify infrastructure gaps. This data will help the authority redesign streets based on commuting patterns.</p>.<p>Pawan Mulukutla, Executive Programme Director at WRI India, said active mobility is crucial for the city’s transit future. With the Namma Metro network set to reach 250 km, last-mile connectivity is key.</p>.<p>"About 65% of Metro users already walk to stations. We need to make that experience safe and inclusive," Mulukutla said.</p>.<p>While the challenge runs through April, some civic bodies have started work.</p>.<p>North City Corporation Commissioner Sunil Kumar said 34 km of footpaths in his zone have been revamped, with a target of 100 km soon.</p>.<p>The launch included companies such as Intel, Dell, Siemens, Biocon, and Amazon Web Services. Interested companies can register at hejjegala.in.</p>