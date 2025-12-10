GBA mulls running Nandini outlets at Indira Canteens

<p>Bengaluru: Indira Canteens, launched with much fanfare, are fast losing their original purpose.</p>.<p>Amid complaints of poor service and falling footfall, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to use part of the premises for commercial activities, including state-run Nandini outlets. The proposal aims to make better use of valuable real estate.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the authority is studying the possibility of providing space in Indira Canteen premises for the Karnataka Milk Federation, whose Nandini brand is well-known for dairy products. "We will soon prepare a proposal and seek government approval," he said.</p>.There are plans to provide eggs at Indira Canteens: Karnataka minister .<p>He said Indira Canteens are generally active only two to three hours a day, during mealtimes. "We want to make the best use of valuable construction and real estate by accommodating other activities. Nandini outlets are one such option. We are not considering allowing private restaurants for now," he said.</p>.<p>Within the GBA limits, there are about 250 Indira Canteens. Some are not in operation, but the authority continues to subsidise food, spending several crores. There have been allegations of overbilling and poor quality, though the scheme was introduced to benefit the working class.</p>