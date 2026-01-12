Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA opens door to CSR funding for Bengaluru's infra projects

It has invited companies with CSR funds, and philanthropic persons and organisations to design, implement and maintain high-impact urban improvement projects.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 01:45 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us