GBA opens door to CSR funding for Bengaluru's infra projects

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced new public-private partnerships to improve the city's civic infrastructure.</p>.<p>It has invited companies with CSR funds, and philanthropic persons and organisations to design, implement and maintain high-impact urban improvement projects.</p>.<p>"The initiative seeks to streamline CSR- and philanthropy-supported works, ensure protocols, standardise procedures and align private funding with Bengaluru's priority urban infrastructure needs," a public notice from the GBA said.</p>.<p>Interested organisations or persons can support the design (DPR preparation), implementation (execution of works), maintenance (two-year renewable period), or all stages of a project. They can submit an Expression of Interest on the GBA website by choosing a project of interest or proposing a site of their choice.</p>.<p>After submitting the form, the respective corporation will schedule a meeting.</p>.<p>The GBA's CSR cell, chaired by the Chief Engineer (Planning and Coordination), will hold periodic meetings to review project progress. It will also serve as the single point of contact for coordination of proposals from companies looking to adopt projects across the city.</p>.<p>After scope is finalised, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the organisation and the relevant city corporation. All subsequent coordination and approvals will be handled by the respective corporation, as per the notice.</p>