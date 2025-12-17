<p>Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC) has set a total of 110 days to complete the process of finalising the electoral roll, which is crucial for holding elections to the five municipal corporations that come under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>The commission came up with the revised schedule following delay on the part of the state government in finalising the boundaries for 369 wards.</p>.<p>As per the new schedule, the officers involved in the electoral roll preparation are expected to complete the backend work such as e-roll generation, checklist of ward wise electoral roll and printing of draft rolls by January 17. </p>.<p>The revision activities such as publication of draft electoral rolls, house-to-house verification through block-level officers, disposal of claims and objections and verification of final checklist as per ward wise electoral rolls will be taken up between January 19 and March 14. The final publication of the ward wise electoral roll will be announced on March 16. </p>.GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao defends sweeping machine plan; promises transparency in tendering.<p>This is the second time the commission had to revise the schedule as the Karnataka government delayed the preparation of draft and final delimitation of ward boundaries by a month’s time. </p>.<p>Once the final electoral roll is in place, the commission requires about 45 days of time to hold the elections. In all likelihood, Bengaluru’s five municipal corporations – which come in place of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – will be held in the month of May. </p>.<p>In the meanwhile, the government also has the obligation of announcing reservation for the wards, which includes reservation based on gender and community (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes etc). Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced that 50% of the 369 wards will be reserved for women candidates. </p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao confirmed that the commission has shared the revised schedule. “We are confident of meeting the schedule given by the commission. Our officials have also been trained to undertake the exercise,” he said. </p>.<p>The elections to Bengaluru’s municipal body have been pending for over five years and the last time Bengalureans elected their councillors was in mid-2015. In the absence of elected council, a lot of citizens had to either directly reach out to civic body engineers or MLAs for addressing their grievances and not all citizens had the privilege of getting this access easily.</p>