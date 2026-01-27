<p>Bengaluru: Top officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Monday met the management of St John's National Academy of Health Sciences over acquiring a part of their land to build five portal piers of the Ejipura flyover, officials said.</p>.<p>The portal piers will be constructed along the footpath adjoining the compound wall of the hospital.</p>.<p>Officials said the hospital management had agreed to permit the use of the required land.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed engineers to mark the area and commence work immediately.</p>.Against Congress–BJP might, smaller parties test alliance idea in GBA polls.<p>On the land needed for constructing the ramp on the hospital premises, the chief commissioner instructed officials to expedite the process of issuing Transferrable Development Right (TDR) certificates and take possession of the land at the earliest.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy was present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Raghavendra Prasad, chief engineer in charge of the project, said construction of the 2.38-km flyover on Ejipura Main Road was progressing rapidly. "A total of 762 segments are required for the flyover. We have readied 645 segments and erected 490," he said.</p>