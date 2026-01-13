<p>Bengaluru: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the second day of his two-day official visit to India.</p>.<p>He was received at the Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka Minister for Large & Medium Industries <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">M B Patil</a> and senior government officials, official sources said.</p>.<p>During his visit to the IT city, Merz, along with his delegation, is scheduled to visit the India headquarters of German tech major Bosch at Adugodi.</p>.Merz for closer India ties to cut Delhi's reliance on Russia\n.<p>He will then go to the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the renowned Indian Institute of Science, before emplaning from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, official sources said.</p>.<p>This is Merz's first trip to Asia as the German chancellor.</p>.<p>Merz on Monday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, following which the two sides inked 19 pacts, including a roadmap for defence industrial collaboration and another on expanding cooperation in the higher education sector. A separate pact was inked on engagement in the telecommunications sector.</p>.<p>Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, and later inaugurated Gujarat's famous kite festival. The German Chancellor also made a trip to Adalaj Ni Vav, an iconic stepwell near Gandhinagar city.</p>