<p>Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV rocket carrying earth observation along with 14 co-passenger satellites lifted off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. </p><p>Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO. </p><p>The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday. After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km. </p><p>After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule. </p><p>This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off. Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>