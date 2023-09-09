Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Give us homes: Tearful slum dwellers urge housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

The residents are in an unusual predicament regarding the housing issue. While they will have to apply for loans to be able to avail of the housing scheme, the banks may not be able to disburse loans for lack of proper documents.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 21:01 IST

Slum dwellers accosted Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over their inability to pay the contribution amount for subsidised housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during his visit to Kuntigrama and Sarvagnanagar.

Comforting weeping women, Khan assured them that the construction would be completed soon.

Residents of the Kuntigrama slum, many of whom are daily wage labourers, complained about the difficulties of living in a slum. They urged the minister to give them a house under the central scheme, formulated by the Karnataka Housing Board two years ago and is awaiting implementation.

Residents of the Sarvagnanagar slum also urged the minister to give them a proper house instead of the sheds and rented homes they have been occupying for the past two years. Construction of the houses has been halted since they are unable to pay their contribution amount.

The residents are in an unusual predicament regarding the housing issue. While they will have to apply for loans to be able to avail of the housing scheme, the banks may not be able to disburse loans for lack of proper documents.

Chettappa Garden slum, Sarvagnanagar

209: Houses being constructed

Rs 37 cr: Cost of project  

Rs 6.20 lakh: Cost of each house  

Rs 2.75 lakh: What beneficiary has to pay  

Kuntigrama slum

402: Houses being constructed

Rs 31 cr: Cost of project  

Rs 7 lakh: Cost of each house  

State government subsidy

~ Rs 3.50 lakh: SC/ST community

~ Rs 2.70 lakh: General category

(Published 08 September 2023, 21:01 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaZameer Ahmed Khan

