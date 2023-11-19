JOIN US
Bengaluru: Gold biscuit seized at KIA

Last Updated 18 November 2023, 22:16 IST

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here seized gold from a passenger who arrived from Muscat on Friday. The Bengaluru Customs took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the picture of the seized gold which was moulded into a biscuit. 

“The gold biscuit weighing 1113.07 grams worth a whopping Rs 68.18 lakh was seized from the passenger,” Bengaluru Customs said in their post.  According to customs officials, the passenger was attempting to smuggle gold in the waist belt pouch. 

(Published 18 November 2023, 22:16 IST)
India NewsBengaluruCrime

