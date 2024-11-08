Got old clothes you want to donate? Drop them here

<p>It’s a week after Deepavali cleaning and you are wondering where you can donate those old clothes? Metrolife has curated a list of institutions and NGOs that are currently accepting donations.</p>.<p><strong>Tera-Tera</strong></p><p>Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Halasuru offers clothes to the underprivileged at Rs 13. Their initiative is called Tera-Tera.</p><p>Launched by the gurudwara in 2018, the initiative earlier offered clothes to the underprivileged for free. “Many (beneficiaries) started misusing the service and selling the donated clothes. Hence, we now offer the clothes at a minimum price of Rs 13 per piece. To purchase these, a valid government ID is required,” shares Rishipal Singh, manager.</p><p>The ‘Tera-Tera’ store is operational on Saturdays and Sundays.</p><p>To donate, drop off the clothes at the gurudwara office. It is open throughout the week between 9.30 am and 8 pm. The clothes must be in good condition, with no stains or tears.</p><p>“We also run a free clinic at the gurudwara where people can donate over-the-counter medicines,” adds Singh.</p><p>Contact 2555 3461 for details.</p>.<p><strong>Goonj</strong></p><p>Goonj, a non-profit group aimed at bridging the gap between urban and rural India, is open to donations throughout the year.</p><p>The organisation has two drop points in the city — Kudlu Gate and Singasandra. They are open from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.</p><p>“All clothing items must be washed and in wearable condition. We prefer you calling us before dropping off or sending materials,” a representative tells Metrolife.</p><p>In addition to clothes, the organisation accepts utensils, groceries, and stationery as donations. All donated items are segregated into categories such as ‘school’, ‘women’ and ‘family’, and then distributed among the underprivileged across the state.</p><p>For details, visit goonj.org; contact 4375 2143</p>.<p><strong>Madrasa E Noor</strong></p><p>Madrasa E Noor is an evening school for the visually impaired in Byraveshwaraya Layout, Hennur Bande. It was established in 2023. <br>Currently, the school has 80 students — online and offline.</p><p>“We accept clothes and stationery for the children but they should be sparingly used. People can also donate other articles, except footwear and undergarments. Be it a crib for a baby, adult diapers, or old saris, we make sure these make it to someone who needs them,” shares Sana Latif, founder-trustee.</p><p>Donations can be dropped off at or sent to the school between Monday and Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm.</p><p>For details, contact 89719 42822.</p>.<p><strong>Muru Muru</strong></p><p>An Indiranagar-based cafe is organising a donation drive. It is on until November 10.</p><p>Muru Muru is offering a 10% discount on the bill for every donation. “We’re doing a thorough check before accepting donations. All donated items will be washed, ironed, and then distributed to NGOs in the locality,” shares Garvit Luthra, cofounder.</p><p>Contact 5000 9844 for details.</p>