Government faces familiar roadblocks in BBMP restructuring plan    

Bengaluru: The state government may be keen on restructuring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by splitting it into multiple corporations, but it faces hurdles like it did to a similar plan nine years ago.

In 2015, the Siddaramaiah government tabled a similar proposal to splinter the civic body, but it fizzled out in the face of an absent majority in the Legislative Council and a central government helmed by the Opposition BJP.

In April 2015, weeks before the BBMP council’s term was to end, the Congress government superseded the municipal body by proposing its trifurcation. While the legislation sailed through the Assembly, it stalled in the Legislative Council in July that year.