<p>In a major boost to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s healthcare infrastructure, the state government and the Azim Premji Foundation on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a 1,000-bed charitable super-speciality hospital in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">city</a>.</p><p>The facility, which will focus on human organ transplantation, is set to be developed with an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years.</p><p>Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> announced that the state government has sanctioned 10 acres of land on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases for the project. </p><p>The land has been provided on a 99-year lease to facilitate the construction and management of the hospital.</p><p><strong>Philanthropic model</strong></p><p>The chief minister lauded the foundation's initiative, noting that the project aims to provide high-end medical care to the underprivileged. </p><p>"The Azim Premji Foundation has set a goal to spend Rs 4,000 crore over five years for the construction and maintenance of this multi-organ transplant hospital. Their commitment to performing these services free of cost is a noble act," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>The hospital is expected to significantly ease the burden on existing government tertiary care centres like Victoria and Bowring hospitals. </p><p>According to the agreement, the foundation will have autonomy over the hospital's management, while the state government will maintain representation on its governing board.</p><p><strong>Strengthening public systems</strong></p><p>Anurag Behar, CEO of the Azim Premji Foundation, emphasised that the organisation's core philosophy is rooted in strengthening public systems.</p><p>"Healthcare begins at the grassroots with Asha workers and Primary Health Centres. Our primary goal must be to prevent people from falling ill. We are proud to partner with Karnataka, a state known for its proactive administration in the health sector," Behar said.</p><p>The chief minister also highlighted the foundation's 25-year legacy in Karnataka's education and health sectors.</p><p>He specifically recalled the foundation's contribution of Rs 1.5 crore in 2024 to provide eggs four days a week to students from LKG to Class 10. He also mentioned the 'Deepika Scholarship,' which provides Rs 30,000 annually to students graduating from government colleges.</p><p>Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and other senior officials were present during the event.</p>