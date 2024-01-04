Govt flooded with 4,000 applications at public grievance programme

Shradha Triveni, DHNS
Bengaluru: Over 4,000 people thronged KR Puram’s ITI Grounds where the government held a public grievance redressal programme.
The 'Government at your doorstep' meet was conducted for the KR Puram and Mahadevapura assembly constituencies.
BBMP, BDA, Bescom and BMRCL officials were present at the meeting to address citizens’ grievances, which included lack of infrastructure, issues in getting guarantee schemes, and corruption.
Senior citizens and people with disabilities, who wanted to avail themselves of the government’s welfare schemes, aired their concerns.
"There is an acute shortage of drinking water supply in the KR Puram ward. Also, the BWSSB has failed to manage the sewerage,” said Mehboob Khan, a resident of KR Puram.
“I have not received the senior citizens’ pension of Rs 2,000,” said A Jayaprakash, 71, from Devasandra, hoping that the officials would help. “I also want a BPL card to avail government benefits.”
Around 30 people asked authorities to cancel its order to move the veterinary hospital at Ramamurthy Nagar out of the city.
"Cattle from five to six villages in the surrounding area come to this hospital, so we are opposing this decision," said Manjula, a cattle farmer residing in Ramamurthy Nagar.
Some Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers from Seegehalli and Medahalli urged housing under the CM’s one lakh housing scheme subsidy. A group of women also asked for Shakti cards to avail the free bus scheme.
Special officer for redressal
Speaking at the meeting, after receiving over 4,000 grievance applications, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the government will appoint an officer to swiftly address people’s grievances.
“The nodal officer will send these applications to the relevant departments, follow up with the officials concerned and communicate to people about the progress on providing a resolution,” Shivakumar said.
While complaints regarding water supply, poor roads, sanitary problems, and waste disposal will be addressed on priority, officials may take time to address individual concerns, he added.
“We cannot provide resolutions to all complaints in a day. There are a few legal hurdles in some cases. I have experience in conducting grama sabhas for over 35 years now. I will ensure all genuine grievances will be addressed,” he said.
Inquiry and suspension of corrupt officials
Following corruption charges against a few officials, DyCM Shivakumar directed the department heads concerned to conduct an inquiry and suspend guilty officials.
For instance, Reethamma, a resident of TC Palya, alleged that BBMP officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to provide her an 'A khatha' for her property.
Based on her complaint, Shivakumar directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to immediately suspend the officials and register a police complaint.
In another case, he directed Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA to cancel the licence of a fair price shop that was providing only three kg rice to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders.
Major concerns
* Problems in water supply
* Bad roads
* Lack of streetlights
* Difficulty in getting government documents and services
* Confusion in accessing guarantee schemes
* Delay in getting benefits of social welfare schemes
Next meetings
Friday: Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura and Dasarahalli constituencies at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka New Town.
Saturday
Hebbal, Shivajinagar, and Pulakeshinagar constituencies at RBANMS High School Grounds, St Johns Road, Sivanchetti Gardens.
