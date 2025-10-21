Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Govt to white-top 500 more kms in Bengaluru at cost of Rs 4,000 crore: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

DPR under preparation, these roads will last 25-30 years, said the deputy CM. White-topping has already been undertaken on 148 km of roads.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 15:37 IST
Bengaluru newsDK Shivakumarwhite-topping

Follow us on :

Follow Us