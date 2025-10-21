<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> on Monday announced that the state government is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to white-top 500 km of roads in Bengaluru for Rs 4,000 crore. </p><p>Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for roadworks in the Gandhinagar assembly constitutency, he gave a detailed account of the broader infrastructure works planned across the city. </p><p>He highlighted the durability of these works, stating that white-topping roads last for about 25-30 years. Current and planned work includes: </p><p>White-topping has already been undertaken on 148 km of roads. </p><p>Rs 1,800 crore being spent on the development of 83 roads. </p><p>Black-topping work underway on 182 roads covering 350 km, at a cost of Rs 695 crore. </p><p>A new grant of Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned by the chief minister to asphalt 550 km of roads. </p>.White-topping: Bengaluru’s Panathur Road shut for 21 days.<p>The DyCM also mentioned the decision to build a 117 km-long Bengaluru Business Corridor and an ambitious plan for 113 km of elevated corridors, with the first phase comprising a 40-kilometer-long tunnel road. In a move aimed at aiding farmers affected by land acquisition, the government has decided to offer "bumper compensation," including three times the compensation, TDR, or FAR, despite there being no such provision in the BDA Act. </p><p>Shivakumar recalled his unanswered request to the prime minister for Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the city's development, made when he was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the metro's Yellow Line. </p><p>At the ceremony, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched road development and modernisation works in the Gandhinagar assembly constituency, focusing on the historic Chickpet area. </p><p>The projects include white-topping and comprehensive road development.</p>