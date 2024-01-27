Graduation Day at KLE Law College

Bengaluru: KLE Law College held its Graduation Day on Friday and presented mementoes to the students of the 2017-2022 and 2018-2023 batches.
Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, the chief guest, said law graduates were the defenders of the rule of law. He reminisced about his personal experiences and asked the graduates to run behind excellence and success would follow.
K Arvind Kamath, Additional Solicitor General of India, High Court of Karnataka; Prof C S Patil, Research Director, Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reforms; Prabhuling K Navadgi, senior advocate and former Advocate General of Karnataka; college principal J M Mallikarjunaiah; and vice principal Anita M J were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.
Mallikarjunaiah administered the oath drafted by veteran legal expert CKN Raja to the graduating students.