Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru area's five corporations to have 369 wards

This is the third major attempt in a decade to redraw ward boundaries, which were earlier increased from 198 to 243 before being reduced to 225.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 21:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us