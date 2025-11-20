<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Wednesday issued the final notification demarcating wards for the five newly formed city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area.</p>.<p>This is the third major attempt in a decade to redraw ward boundaries, which were earlier increased from 198 to 243 before being reduced to 225.</p>.<p>As per the final notification, the five corporations will together have 369 wards, a sharp rise from the 198 wards in place during the 2015 municipal elections. This is an increase of 171 wards.</p>.Karnataka to publish final ward boundaries; 369 likely for Bengaluru.<p>Despite the expansion, the overall jurisdictional area remains unchanged, with existing boundaries now split into smaller administrative units.</p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024, in force since May 15, 2025, introduced a three-tier system: the Greater Bengaluru Authority as the apex body, five municipal corporations replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and ward committees at the local level.</p>.<p>A ward delimitation committee chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao was tasked with drawing boundaries based on the 2011 census and updated population data. The committee recommended 368 wards, with the government adding one more in the final notification.</p>.<p>With smaller ward sizes, civic polls are expected to see more intense contests. The move has been welcomed by prospective candidates and several citizen groups, who believe smaller wards will improve service delivery and accountability. The BJP has opposed the split of the BBMP and is challenging the decision legally.</p>.<p><strong>How the wards stack up</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation: 63 </p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation: 72 </p>.<p>Bengaluru North City Corporation: 72 </p>.<p>Bengaluru West City Corporation: 112 </p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation: 50 </p>.<p><span class="bold">Total: 369 </span></p>