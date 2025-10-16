<p>M. Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, held a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, October 15, along with Chief Engineers from all city corporations, to identify and prioritise the top 100 critical roads across Bengaluru.</p><p>Each Zonal Chief Engineer has been directed to shortlist 10 key roads in their respective zones based on citizen feedback and on-ground assessments. The evaluation will cover key parameters such as potholes, damaged footpaths, inadequate street lighting, flooding hotspots, and accident-prone black spots.</p>.'B' to 'A' khata switch scheme to benefit 7.5L property owners in Bengaluru.<p>The initiative marks a shift towards long-term, durable road solutions instead of temporary repairs that have often failed during heavy rains or utility works.</p>.<p>To ensure coordination and accountability, Rao announced that any work undertaken by utility agencies like BWSSB or BESCOM on these identified roads will now require prior GBA approval.</p><p>This move aims to prevent repeated road digging and uncoordinated works that often damage freshly asphalted stretches.</p><p>Further, weekly review meetings will be conducted to monitor the progress of the shortlisted roads and ensure strict timelines for completion.</p><p>Development Commissioners, Chief Engineers from all Corporations, and other senior officials were present during the meeting.</p><p>Officials emphasized that citizen participation will remain central to the process. Feedback received through ward committees and civic helplines will guide the final list of roads that demand immediate and durable intervention.</p><p>This initiative, officials said, reaffirms the GBA’s citizen-centric vision for safer, better-maintained roads in Bengaluru, reflecting a renewed focus on planning, transparency, and quality in urban infrastructure management.</p>