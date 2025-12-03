<p>Bengaluru: With the construction of the long-awaited flyover on the inner ring road between Kendriya Sadan and Ejipura gaining momentum, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to acquire about 7,000 square metres of land at four locations to ensure the project’s completion.</p>.<p>Establishments likely to part with land include St John’s Medical College and Hospital, central government-owned Kendriya Sadan, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday reviewed land acquisition hurdles and directed officials to take possession of the required land at the earliest. He instructed them to initiate legal action to secure the land, if needed.</p>.Bengaluru: 80 feet road from Hoodi Circle to Hope Farm Junction set for upgrade.<p>During the meeting, it was decided to undertake a joint inspection of St John’s Hospital premises, where the GBA requires land at two locations.</p>.<p>Apart from land needed for the flyover, the GBA has identified another 230 square metres of private land for road widening and building a pedestrian pathway.</p>.<p>Engineers in charge of the project stated that the 2.38-km Ejipura Main Road flyover work is progressing rapidly. A total of 762 segments is required for the flyover. Of these, 584 have already been cast. The remaining 178 segments are yet to be completed. Out of the completed segments, 454 have been assembled, they informed.</p>.<p>During the meeting, South City Corporation Commissioner Ramesh KN, Deputy Commissioner Gayathri Nayak, Head of the Legal Cell Chandrashekar Patil, Additional Director of Town Planning Girish, and Chief Engineer Ravi were present.</p>