Greater Bengaluru Authority unveils Rs 450-crore blueprint for ORR revamp

The meeting also discussed the proposal of building an 8-km elevated walkway beneath the metro line on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:52 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 21:52 IST
