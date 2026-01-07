<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Tuesday held a meeting with different departments, including the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), where it presented the Rs 450-crore redevelopment plan for the 17-km tech corridor.</p>.<p>The meeting also discussed the proposal of building an 8-km elevated walkway beneath the metro line on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).</p>.<p>Other than ORRCA representatives, senior officials from the traffic police, Namma Metro and different municipal corporations were present.</p>.<p>During the meeting, chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, the authority presented its plan to develop the ORR, which is home to over six to eight lakh employees.</p>.<p>The plan reportedly includes asphalting of roads, redesigning junctions, creating a bus lane, improving footpaths and ensuring a uniform carriageway, among others.</p>.<p>Based on the inputs from the attendees, the GBA chief commissioner directed Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) officials to accommodate the suggestions in the plan.</p>.<p>There were also questions about when the actual work will begin.</p>.<p>Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), insisted that the work must be taken up with minimal disruption to traffic.</p>