Greedy salesman plans 1 kg gold heist with friends in Bengaluru

A salesman has confessed during police interrogation that he joined hands with his friends to stage a robbery to cheat his employer.
Lal Singh, a Rajasthan native employed as a salesman by a city jeweller, was assigned to deliver 1.26 kg gold worth Rs 75 lakh to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh by his employer. On reaching Nellore, Singh informed his employer that he had been robbed at gunpoint.
Acting on a complaint by his employer, police suspected foul play and grilled Singh, who spilt the beans about the staged robbery. Based on his confession, police arrested another Rajasthan native and his accomplice in the crime, Rajpal Singh.
Planned to perfection
Lal performed his job well after being appointed as a salesman a few months ago. But when he was told that he should deliver one kilogram of gold to Andhra Pradesh, he was overcome by greed. Lal got together with his friends and hatched a plot to steal the gold, police said.
He met with his three friends — Rajpal, Abhishek and Om Prakash — to elaborate on the plan. The group finetuned the idea to perfection.
On September 28, Lal gave the gold he carried to Rajpal and the others before boarding the bus to Andhra Pradesh. The trio rode till Pune on their two-wheeler and boarded a train from there to Rajasthan.
“Lal reached Nellore and called his employer, crying about the fabricated story of the robbery. He told his employer that he was intercepted by a trio near Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, who robbed him at gunpoint,” a police officer said.