Grey area: Queer couples’ joint bank accounts encounter hurdles

Sougata recalls an instance from 2021, right after a private bank had launched a campaign of inclusive banking for queer couples. The retail professional says, “My partner and I visited their branch on M G Road. I told a staffer ‘We are a queer couple. We want to open a joint account’. He was clueless. He said the officer in charge of the initiative wasn’t around but would call us later. There was no follow up. We lost hope.”