Grievously injured constable captures culprits on train

Bengaluru: In a daring encounter aboard the Gol Gumbaz Express, a railway police constable, Satish Chandra, apprehended two out of six misbehaving individuals on the train, despite sustaining serious injuries after being stabbed in the back.
Currently receiving treatment, constable Chandra is out of danger. After the attack, he managed to capture two of the suspects and handed them over to the railway police, who arrested four additional suspects within 24 hours.
To combat thefts, police personnel, including Chandra, were deployed on trains in plain clothes. He was patrolling the Gol Gumbaz Express on Monday when he encountered the group—four near the washroom and two smoking cigarettes on the footboard.
He introduced himself and instructed them to stop smoking and to take the vacant seats instead of inconveniencing other passengers. However, the group resisted and verbally abused him.
As the train neared Maddur, Chandra attempted to detain them, but one suspect stabbed him in the back and fled. S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) for Railways, commended Chandra's bravery and highlighted the railway police's efficiency in arresting all suspects within less than a day.
The arrested individuals, all from Bengaluru, have been identified as Mohammad Irfan, 19; Darshan, 21; Faisal Khan, 22; Mohammad Imran, 20; Mohin Pasha, 21; and Muniraju alias Chinni, 24. They have been remanded in judicial custody until March 11.
(Published 01 March 2024, 21:48 IST)