Growers welcome cut flower market shift to GKVK; sellers sceptical

<p>Bengaluru: Amid confusion over the upcoming flower market at Gandhi Krishi Vijnan Kendra (GKVK) in Hebbal, growers and exporters have welcomed the plan, while city retailers remain sceptical.</p>.<p>Ramavathi, a street vendor from Padmanabhanagar, who makes garlands at KR Market, said accessibility is her main concern. "(KR Market) is close, and easily connected, the metro station is right next door. I do two pick-ups daily, morning and afternoon," she said. For vendors like her, relocation would mean lost convenience.</p>.<p>But exporters argue that the new facility will solve long-pending issues.</p>.<p>Rakshith Gowda, a merchant with International Flower Auction Bangalore Ltd (IFAB), said, "The sellers who come to KR Market at 2 am and leave by 7 am will shift to Hebbal. They lack basic infrastructure there. Roads flood when it rains, parking is absent, and traffic congestion is a nightmare. All these problems would be solved."</p>.<p>He added that GKVK is well-connected to the Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, and Hebbal railway stations, with quick access to the airport. Unlike KR Market, which lacks cold storage, the new facility will include it, extending the shelf life of flowers.</p>.<p>Growers, too, see an opportunity.</p>.<p>Murthy S, from Chikkaballapur, said, "Hebbal is just 45 minutes away. We can transport flowers directly to fetch a better price without middlemen."</p>.<p>Aravind TM, president of the South India Flower Association, said loose flowers meant for daily consumption will continue to be sold in Binny Mill and KR Market. "Cut flowers like roses, gerberas, and chrysanthemums, which are sent to other states, will move to GKVK," he said.</p>.<p>He also assured that existing trees at the site would be retained or transplanted.</p>.<p><strong>'Fix KR Market'</strong></p>.<p>GM Diwakar, president of the KR Market Flower Merchants' Association, said the controversy stems from confusion between cut and loose flowers.</p>.<p>Cut-flower vendors, who operate between 3 am and 6 am, had earlier been shifted to Binny Mill Market, but returned due to poor sales and transport problems. "They will now be moved to GKVK, not the entire local flower business," he clarified.</p>.<p>Yet, he opposed the move, citing environmental concerns.</p>.<p>"Relocating trees is not easy nor successful. If moving the market comes at a cost to the environment, it should not be done. Instead, the government should renovate KR Market with proper amenities and allot unused space on the second floor to cut-flower vendors," he said.</p>.<p>For many, KR Market's poor infrastructure is a bigger grievance. Basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, and ventilation remain absent.</p>.<p>"I have been coming here for years to buy flowers at reasonable prices, but it is suffocating to stay inside for more than 20 minutes," said Varmahalakshmi, a garland vendor from Basaveshwaranagar.</p>.<p>Loading and unloading are also a struggle. Traders are forced to use the basement parking entrance. "Otherwise, we would have to carry heavy sacks up the stairs," said vendor Ayiappa. First-time visitors find it hard to navigate entry and exit points, while frequent power cuts worsen the situation.</p>.<p>With growers cheering and retailers complaining, the government faces a balancing act: creating world-class infrastructure at GKVK while fixing long-neglected KR Market.</p>