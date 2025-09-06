Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Growers welcome cut flower market shift to GKVK; sellers sceptical

Amid confusion over the upcoming flower market at Gandhi Krishi Vijnan Kendra (GKVK) in Hebbal, growers and exporters have welcomed the plan, while city retailers remain sceptical.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 03:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 03:43 IST
Bengaluruflower market

Follow us on :

Follow Us