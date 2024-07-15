Gruesome, high-speed crash kills three, injures two on NICE Road

The crash was so severe it reduced the Scorpio into twisted metal. The front portion of the XUV700 also suffered extensive damage.

The car was registered in the name of Raju, who the police suspect is a relative of one of the deceased.

The victims were identified as Nanjegowda (45), who ran a private transport business; Vinod (36), who was the driver of the car and was a member of a gram panchayat in Kanakapura; and Kumar H V (41), a member in a dairy co-operative. They were all residents of Shivanahalli and Hanumanhalli villages in Kanakapura taluk.

There were two people in the other car, both of whom escaped with minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a private hospital in southern Bengaluru.

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who visited the scene, said that the crash was a prima facie case of speeding, with the speedometer in the Scorpio having stopped at 164 kmph. "The airbags were not deployed in the Scorpio. Airbags opened in the XUV700, so they survived," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the government hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.