Habba showcases bamboo’s versatility

The event highlighted how bamboo can be incorporated into one's life. Apart from furniture, it can be used to make clothes, musical instruments, food and home decor.
Himadyuthi Deshpande
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 21:16 IST

Bamboo Habba 2024 was held in the city last weekend to promote bamboo and its role in sustainable development. World Bamboo Day is observed on September 18.

The event highlighted how bamboo can be incorporated into one’s life. Apart from furniture, it can be used to make clothes, musical instruments, food and home decor.

Experts also advocated its use in developmental projects. The latter has been proposed by the Centre for Green Building Materials and Technology, as part of ‘The Bamboo City Project’. The project proposes substituting 30% of steel and concrete that go into the construction of buildings with bamboo. The buildings constructed from bamboo emit 7.1 times less carbon dioxide than conventional buildings, said experts.

For details, visit cgbmt.org

Published 17 September 2024, 21:16 IST
