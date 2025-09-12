Bengaluru | HAL airport to reopen before 2033?

<p>Bengaluru: Amid Karnataka's push for a second greenfield airport in Bengaluru, plans are underway to reopen the HAL airport for commercial flights before May 2033, when the exclusivity agreement with the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) expires. </p>.<p>The agreement bars any airport from operating within a 150-km radius of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). </p>.<p>The HAL airport is located in the core city area and was Bengaluru's main airport from 1941 until 2008. At the moment, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) operates small non-commercial flights, including for VVIPs, from the airport. </p>.<p>A recent meeting involving the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and BIAL discussed plans to expand and reopen the HAL airport. </p>.<p>Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has urged BIAL to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to allow commercial flights at the HAL airport, assuring that the state government would bear any losses incurred, a senior AAI official told DH. </p>.<p>Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is "extremely enthusiastic" about the initiative to reopen the HAL airport for commercial flights.</p>.<p>As part of a 10-year master plan, the AAI has proposed to demolish the existing terminal in 2030 and start building a new one. </p>.<p>"While the airport terminal building belongs to AAI, the land beyond that is defence land. We've had a good relationship with them since the 1940s, and we're in agreement about opening up the HAL airport for commercial use. We want to start the expansion in 2030 and get the new building ready before 2033. There is a possibility of starting commercial operations before the agreement ends if BIAL issues an NOC," the official explained. </p>.<p>As per the master plan, the new airport terminal will be expanded in phases. "In the first phase, we'll be expanding within the land available, focusing on the basic requirements. Further expansion depends on traffic at the airport and land acquisition," the official said. </p>.HAL gets 3rd engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A, one more expected by September end.<p>The revamped airport will have a seven-floor car parking facility and a commercial complex in addition to lane expansion of the road in front of the terminal. </p>.<p>"It is not confirmed that BIAL will be a part of the revamped airport. Ownership and the operational rights of the airport will likely be put up for auction, and it all depends on who has the highest bid," the official said. </p>.<p>The chief secretary could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for BIAL declined to comment. </p>.<p><strong>Political push</strong> </p>.<p>Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya, who has been vocal about reopening the HAL airport for commercial flights, said he had already met Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu three times on the issue. </p>.<p>"He is extremely enthusiastic to get this started," Surya told DH. "There have also been two meetings between BIAL and the AAI. They are trying to work out the nitty-gritty of the 2033 agreement. The minister has instructed his officials to find the most practical solution in the shortest possible time. If BIAL and AAI arrive at a practical commercial agreement, the ball will start rolling." </p>.<p>Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan shared the enthusiasm. "The response from the civil aviation Ministry has been positive," said Mohan.</p>.<p>"They just have certain concerns about the commercialisation of the airport, such as transit between the KIA and HAL airport. Once these details are sorted, the plan will move ahead. The proposed second airport by the state government is a faraway plan. Until it comes into fruition, the HAL airport will be useful for domestic flights." </p>.<p>Highlights - Commercial dreams\nAAI, Ministry of Civil Aviation, HAL and BIAL recently discussed plans to expand and reopen HAL airport \nK'taka govt has told BIAL that it would bear any losses incurred in reopening\nAs part of a 10-year master plan, the AAI has proposed to demolish the existing terminal in 2030 and start building a new one \nAs per the plan, the new airport terminal will be expanded in phases\n</p>.<p>Quote - He [Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu] is extremely enthusiastic to get this started. There have also been two meetings between BIAL and the AAI. They are trying to work out the nitty-gritty of the 2033 agreement - Tejasvi Surya Bangalore South MP</p>