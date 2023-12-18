Haragadde: Students, officials hold empowerment rally for disability inclusion

Students, rehab workers, and officials from the District Disability Welfare Department held a rally in Haragadde, Anekal taluk, to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Organised by AIFO India in collaboration with HCL India, the event aimed to spotlight the call for equal opportunities in schools and workplaces.
Following the march, AIFO India unveiled a model day care centre in Haragadde, complete with toys, learning kits, and therapy facilities. The centre boasts a dedicated caretaker, special educator, and physiotherapist on-site.
Yamuna D, Disabled Welfare Officer, Bengaluru Urban District, said collaborative efforts are necessary to build an inclusive framework for people with disabilities.
Project Associate Dinesh was hopeful that the model centre would be replicated in the rest of the city and the state.
"At the moment, we have requested parents of children with disabilities to make use of the services of the centre if they live within a five-km radius. With time, we hope to introduce transportation services and also set up similar day care centres in other parts of the city, based on the need,” he said.