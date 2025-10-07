Menu
bengaluru

Harassed for giving birth to a girl child, 26-year-old woman ends life in Bengaluru

The incident took place at Laggere near Nandini Layout on Monday.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 02:06 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 02:06 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

