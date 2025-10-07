Harassed for giving birth to a girl child, 26-year-old woman ends life in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman ended her life after her husband allegedly harassed her for giving birth to a girl.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Laggere near Nandini Layout on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Rakshitha, a housewife, was married to Ravish, an employee with a private bank. The couple were residing at Muneshwara Block.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that Rakshitha's father, Timmaraju, said in his complaint that the couple were married four years ago and she had delivered a baby girl a few months ago.</p>.<p>The harassment began after childbirth. Ravish did not come to see the baby at the hospital. He also refused to pay the hospital bill.</p>.Bengaluru shocker: Husband brutally assaults wife to death with rolling pin.<p>Rakshitha recently moved back to her husband's house, where Ravish, along with his brother Lokesh, continued harassing her.</p>.<p>Upset over this, Rakshitha had taken the extreme step, the officer said.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the police detained Ravish.</p>.<p>However, Ravish gave a statement that Rakshitha hanged herself while he was away at work.</p>.<p>He said upon returning home, he knocked on the door several times, but received no response. He then called the house owner, who used a spare key to open the door. Inside, they found Rakshitha hanging. The family and police were informed afterward.</p>.<p>"We awaiting the autopsy report to take further action against the accused," the police officer added.</p>