Hassan sex scandal: SIT holds mahazar at H D Revanna's residence in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi

Revanna is accused in a kidnapping case in Mysuru on May 2, involving a survivor allegedly sexually assaulted by him and his son JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT team arrived at Revanna’s residence during the day along with the survivor who had accused him and his son Prajwal of sexual harassment.

A case was registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipur Town police station, where Revanna and Prajwal were named as the accused.

Prajwal, who has been at large since April 27 is yet to return to the country. Prajwal is also the sole accused in a rape case registered by the CID on May 1.