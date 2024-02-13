Karnataka High Court issues notice on PIL against LED advertisements

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered notice to the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in a PIL seeking directions to implement the rules and regulations and restrictions with regard to the LED Board advertisements on heavy traffic-filled roads.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice PS Dinesh Kumar ordered notice on the petition filed by Deeksha N Amruthesh, a Bengaluru based advocate.