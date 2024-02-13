Karnataka High Court issues notice on PIL against LED advertisements

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered notice to the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in a PIL seeking directions to implement the rules and regulations and restrictions with regard to the LED Board advertisements on heavy traffic-filled roads.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice PS Dinesh Kumar ordered notice on the petition filed by Deeksha N Amruthesh, a Bengaluru based advocate.
The petition claimed that such LED/luminescent boards pose danger to the general public while driving. It said excessively bright LED lights can cause visual disturbance, discomfort, and even temporary blindness, especially during nighttime.
“Outdoor LED boards emitting intense light can disrupt the natural sleep-wake cycle by interfering with melatonin production. This disruption may contribute to sleep disorders and negatively impact the overall health and well-being of individuals living in the vicinity. Even though the LED lights timings may be regulated, being exposed to LED light display boards continuously, affects one’s mental health and sleep cycle. Prolonged exposure to bright LED lights can lead to eye strain, discomfort, and headaches,” the petition said.
The petition further said that such boards can be hazardous for drivers, pedestrians, and residents in the vicinity.
“The bright lights can distract drivers, leading to reduced visibility and an increased likelihood of accidents. They pose a great traffic safety risk to the general public,” the petition said.