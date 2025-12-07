<p>Bengaluru: B Z Zaid Khan, the son of Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, has clarified that Aryan Khan's purported obscene gesture at a Bengaluru pub was targeted at his manager and not the public.</p><p>Zaid, who is also an actor, had accompanied Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son when he recently visited Bengaluru for an event. The 28-year-old filmmaker allegedly showed the middle finger at a pub on Lavelle Road on November 28. </p><p>"He [Aryan] panicked and went to a room as there were more people than what was expected. He also requested that the crowd be cleared. His manager, who is also his friend, went to disperse the crowd along with the bouncers and officials."</p>.Bengaluru has cleanest air among big cities, but can it last?.<p>"Since the manager didn’t return even after 30 minutes, we went to the balcony from the room. There, Aryan asked his friend what happened and made the gesture towards him and not to the crowd,” said Zaid. </p><p>The issue gained media traction after Owaiz Hussain S, a Bengaluru-based lawyer, submitted a complaint to the DG&IGP, the Bengaluru police commissioner, the DCP (Central), the Cubbon Park police inspector and the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, accusing Aryan of outraging the modesty of women. </p><p>Based on social media posts, police have taken up a suo motu case against Aryan.</p>