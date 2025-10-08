Headphones on, tragedy strikes: Student fatally hit by train while crossing railway track in Baiyappanahalli

<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old BBM student was killed after a passenger train ran over him while he was crossing the railway track in Baiyappanahalli on Tuesday morning. He was reportedly wearing earbuds when the incident occurred.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Shashi Kumar G, a native of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and resident of Sultanpalya.</p>.<p>The police said the incident occurred around 7.30 am when he was on his way to college in Yelahanka. He was crossing the track near an apartment and failed to notice the approaching train as he had earbuds plugged in. The loco pilot of the passenger train alerted the Baiyappanahalli police, who shifted the body for postmortem.</p>.<p>Family members said Kumar was a second-year student and had exams scheduled on Tuesday. The police have recovered his mobile phone and are conducting further investigations.</p>